Haryana's Water Woes: Remembering Sacred Traditions Amidst SYL Canal Dispute

In a bid to resolve the ongoing water dispute, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on Punjab to remember its sacred traditions while addressing the non-construction of the SYL canal. During the Northern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Amit Shah, Saini stressed the importance of cooperation among states for national progress.

Saini outlined Haryana's contributions to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and emphasized equitable water distribution. He noted that despite Haryana's consistent water supply to Delhi, the state is deprived of its rightful share from Punjab due to the halted canal project.

Although the SYL canal was conceptualized to facilitate water distribution from the Ravi and Beas rivers, Punjab shelved it post-1982. Saini reiterated the shared responsibility of maintaining water purity, urging the preservation of revered rivers, such as the Yamuna, in Indian culture.

