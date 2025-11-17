Left Menu

Haryana's Water Woes: Remembering Sacred Traditions Amidst SYL Canal Dispute

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini urged Punjab to adhere to sacred traditions in resolving the SYL canal water dispute. Speaking at the Northern Zonal Council meeting, Saini emphasized cooperation among states and appealed for Haryana to receive its due water share. He highlighted the importance of shared resources and clean rivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 21:34 IST
Haryana's Water Woes: Remembering Sacred Traditions Amidst SYL Canal Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to resolve the ongoing water dispute, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called on Punjab to remember its sacred traditions while addressing the non-construction of the SYL canal. During the Northern Zonal Council meeting chaired by Amit Shah, Saini stressed the importance of cooperation among states for national progress.

Saini outlined Haryana's contributions to the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047' and emphasized equitable water distribution. He noted that despite Haryana's consistent water supply to Delhi, the state is deprived of its rightful share from Punjab due to the halted canal project.

Although the SYL canal was conceptualized to facilitate water distribution from the Ravi and Beas rivers, Punjab shelved it post-1982. Saini reiterated the shared responsibility of maintaining water purity, urging the preservation of revered rivers, such as the Yamuna, in Indian culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

