SA to Launch G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy in Pretoria

South Africa will take another major step in shaping global economic governance this week as Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Zuko Godlimpi presides over the official launch of a landmark G20 report titled “G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy.” The event, taking place on Thursday at the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) headquarters in Pretoria, comes just one day before world leaders descend on Johannesburg for the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Co-hosted by the dtic, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), and the Institute for Economic Justice (IEJ), the launch signals South Africa’s intention to use its Presidency to champion an inclusive, green, and justice-driven industrial transformation agenda.

A Critical Intervention Amid Multiple Global Crises

The new G20 report recognises the complex and overlapping crises facing the world — from escalating climate shocks and persistent economic inequalities to geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and widening developmental gaps. These realities have placed unprecedented strain on global growth models, particularly for developing and emerging economies.

The G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy lay out a framework to guide countries in designing and implementing industrial strategies that simultaneously advance:

Climate action and environmental sustainability

Inclusive economic development

Social equity and job creation

Resilient and future-ready industries

The report argues for an approach that balances growth with responsibility, and innovation with justice — emphasising that industrial policy must serve people and the planet, not simply profit.

Positioning the G20 as a Driver of Green and Inclusive Industrial Transformation

As the world’s most influential economic forum, the G20 plays a central role in shaping global industrial strategy. The new report highlights how the G20 can lead in ensuring that green industrialisation:

Supports a just transition

Reduces North–South inequalities

Enables developing economies to participate in green value chains

Prevents green protectionism and barriers to trade

Mobilises finance for clean energy and sustainable manufacturing

By offering shared principles rather than rigid prescriptions, the report provides a blueprint for how countries can navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of green technologies, decarbonisation pressures, and climate policy obligations.

A Platform for Dialogue Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit

Thursday’s launch event will bring together senior policymakers, trade economists, environmental experts, labour representatives, and civil society organisations to engage with the report’s recommendations. The dialogue aims to sharpen South Africa’s leadership ahead of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and strengthen the country’s position as an advocate for a just, inclusive global green transition.

The discussions are expected to touch on key elements of sustainable industrial policy, including:

Green manufacturing and technology transfer

Access to climate finance for developing countries

Critical minerals and responsible value chains

Industrial policy coordination across the Global South

Ensuring workers and communities benefit from the transition

Avoiding carbon border taxes that penalise developing economies

The engagement will also build on South Africa’s ongoing work through Operation Vulindlela, the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan, and recent reforms aimed at improving logistical, energy, and industrial capacity.

South Africa’s G20 Presidency: Driving Equity and Sustainability

The launch takes place at a pivotal moment in South Africa’s G20 Presidency, which has been anchored on the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.” Throughout its Presidency, South Africa has worked to elevate Africa’s priorities on:

Debt sustainability

Disaster resilience

Finance for energy transition

Digital inclusion

Industrialisation and job creation

Reducing global inequality

The new report aligns closely with these priorities, offering tools to ensure that industrialisation is not only green but fair — with benefits shared between countries and across societies.

Setting the Stage for a Transformative G20 Leaders’ Summit

With the G20 Leaders’ Summit scheduled to begin on 22–23 November 2025 in Johannesburg, Thursday’s launch is expected to shape the tone of final negotiations and contribute directly to the Johannesburg Leaders’ Declaration.

By presenting the G20 Principles for Sustainable Industrial Policy before global leaders convene, South Africa is positioning itself as a champion of progressive, forward-looking industrial reform at a time when global cooperation is urgently needed.

As Deputy Minister Godlimpi leads the event, South Africa will demonstrate its commitment to ensuring that industrial policy supports shared prosperity — and that developing economies have a seat at the table in shaping the industries of the future.