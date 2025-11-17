Amit Shah Chairs 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meet, Sets Vision for Stronger India
The gathering reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to cooperative federalism, regional stability, national security, and citizen-centric governance, while also emphasizing rapid socio-economic progress.
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah presided over the 32nd Northern Zonal Council (NZC) Meeting in Faridabad, Haryana, bringing together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Administrators, and senior officials from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, along with representatives from the Government of India.
Tributes & a Strong Message Against Terrorism
The meeting began with a solemn tribute to victims of the recent car bomb blast in Delhi and the explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir. Shri Amit Shah asserted India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, declaring that the perpetrators would be “traced even from the netherworld and punished with the strictest measures,” underscoring the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy.
Zonal Councils: A Pillar of Cooperative Federalism
The Home Minister stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that national strength is built upon strong and empowered states, and Zonal Councils serve as powerful platforms for:
-
Dialogue and dispute resolution
-
Policy harmonization
-
Inter-state and Centre–state coordination
-
Enhancing administrative efficiency
He noted that over the last decade, Zonal Councils have evolved from advisory bodies into action-driven mechanisms delivering tangible results.
Record Progress in Zonal Council Functioning
Shri Shah highlighted the dramatic expansion in Zonal Council activity:
-
64 meetings held from 2014 to 2025, compared to 25 meetings between 2004 and 2014
-
1,600 issues discussed, of which 1,303 (81.43%) were fully resolved
-
Better teamwork among states reflecting the Prime Minister’s concept of TEAM Bharat
This unprecedented increase has strengthened regional cooperation and accelerated governance outcomes.
Top Priorities: Safety, Justice, and Social Well-Being
Speedy Justice for Women and Children
Shri Amit Shah urged states to intensify efforts on:
-
Implementing Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs)
-
Ensuring rapid investigation in rape and POCSO cases
-
Strengthening forensic capacities
-
Expanding technology integration in police, prosecution, and judicial processes
He emphasized that no civilized society can tolerate crimes against women and children, making security and justice a top national priority.
Combating Malnutrition & School Dropouts
The meeting also reviewed:
-
Progress under Poshan Abhiyan
-
Initiatives to reduce child malnutrition and stunting
-
Measures to improve school retention rates
-
Need for holistic health–nutrition–education synergy
Strengthening the Cooperative Sector: The Path to Inclusive Prosperity
Drawing attention to the sectors of cooperation, agriculture, and fisheries, Shri Shah reiterated their central role in:
-
Poverty alleviation
-
Rural employment generation
-
Strengthening self-employment
-
Enhancing farm-level value chains
He highlighted major reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Cooperation, including:
-
Computerization of PACS
-
Establishment of three national-level cooperative bodies
-
Formation of Tribhuvan Sahkari University
-
Nationwide push for "Sahkar Se Samriddhi"
He emphasized that true prosperity is achieved only when every citizen rises above poverty, not merely through GDP growth.
Key National Agendas Discussed
The Council deliberated on several national priorities:
-
Strengthening brick-and-mortar banking access for all villages
-
Ensuring availability of ERSS–112 emergency services
-
Implementing new criminal laws effectively
-
Water sharing issues and water resource management
-
Enhancing higher education coordination
-
Improving power supply systems
-
Increasing participation of public hospitals in Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY
Call to Promote Millets & Strengthen Food Security
Shri Shah praised Rajasthan for its exemplary work in promoting millets and urged all states to:
-
Increase production and consumption of millets
-
Include millets under the 5 kg free foodgrain scheme
-
Encourage healthier eating habits among youth
-
Strengthen millet-based rural economies
Reviving Patriotism Through Vande Mataram
Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Home Minister appealed to all states to reignite patriotism among youth by promoting this timeless national symbol. He said the song once united India in the freedom struggle and could now inspire the vision of Viksit Bharat.
New Criminal Laws Yield Positive Results
Shri Amit Shah shared encouraging early outcomes after the implementation of the three new criminal laws:
-
25–40% increase in conviction rates
-
Faster delivery of justice
-
Improved clarity on offences
-
Strengthened victims’ rights
He called for deeper state-level integration of:
-
Digital investigation tools
-
Forensic upgrades
-
Online court systems
Cultural Reflections on Surajkund & Sikh Heritage
Shri Shah highlighted the rich cultural and civilizational heritage of Surajkund and paid homage to the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose martyrdom protected India’s spiritual foundations.
A Unified Vision for Regional Strength & National Leadership
Closing the meeting, the Home Minister reiterated a clear national vision:
-
Regional strength + National progress = Global leadership
-
Coordinated governance is central to India’s journey toward becoming a global powerhouse
-
Zonal Councils will continue to drive reforms and resolve critical issues
