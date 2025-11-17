Amit Shah Chairs 32nd Northern Zonal Council Meet, Sets Vision for Stronger India

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah presided over the 32nd Northern Zonal Council (NZC) Meeting in Faridabad, Haryana, bringing together Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Administrators, and senior officials from Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Ladakh, along with representatives from the Government of India.

The gathering reaffirmed the Centre’s commitment to cooperative federalism, regional stability, national security, and citizen-centric governance, while also emphasizing rapid socio-economic progress.

Tributes & a Strong Message Against Terrorism

The meeting began with a solemn tribute to victims of the recent car bomb blast in Delhi and the explosion at Nowgam Police Station in Jammu & Kashmir. Shri Amit Shah asserted India’s unwavering stance against terrorism, declaring that the perpetrators would be “traced even from the netherworld and punished with the strictest measures,” underscoring the Modi government’s zero-tolerance policy.

Zonal Councils: A Pillar of Cooperative Federalism

The Home Minister stressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that national strength is built upon strong and empowered states, and Zonal Councils serve as powerful platforms for:

Dialogue and dispute resolution

Policy harmonization

Inter-state and Centre–state coordination

Enhancing administrative efficiency

He noted that over the last decade, Zonal Councils have evolved from advisory bodies into action-driven mechanisms delivering tangible results.

Record Progress in Zonal Council Functioning

Shri Shah highlighted the dramatic expansion in Zonal Council activity:

64 meetings held from 2014 to 2025, compared to 25 meetings between 2004 and 2014

1,600 issues discussed, of which 1,303 (81.43%) were fully resolved

Better teamwork among states reflecting the Prime Minister’s concept of TEAM Bharat

This unprecedented increase has strengthened regional cooperation and accelerated governance outcomes.

Top Priorities: Safety, Justice, and Social Well-Being

Speedy Justice for Women and Children

Shri Amit Shah urged states to intensify efforts on:

Implementing Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs)

Ensuring rapid investigation in rape and POCSO cases

Strengthening forensic capacities

Expanding technology integration in police, prosecution, and judicial processes

He emphasized that no civilized society can tolerate crimes against women and children, making security and justice a top national priority.

Combating Malnutrition & School Dropouts

The meeting also reviewed:

Progress under Poshan Abhiyan

Initiatives to reduce child malnutrition and stunting

Measures to improve school retention rates

Need for holistic health–nutrition–education synergy

Strengthening the Cooperative Sector: The Path to Inclusive Prosperity

Drawing attention to the sectors of cooperation, agriculture, and fisheries, Shri Shah reiterated their central role in:

Poverty alleviation

Rural employment generation

Strengthening self-employment

Enhancing farm-level value chains

He highlighted major reforms undertaken by the Ministry of Cooperation, including:

Computerization of PACS

Establishment of three national-level cooperative bodies

Formation of Tribhuvan Sahkari University

Nationwide push for "Sahkar Se Samriddhi"

He emphasized that true prosperity is achieved only when every citizen rises above poverty, not merely through GDP growth.

Key National Agendas Discussed

The Council deliberated on several national priorities:

Strengthening brick-and-mortar banking access for all villages

Ensuring availability of ERSS–112 emergency services

Implementing new criminal laws effectively

Water sharing issues and water resource management

Enhancing higher education coordination

Improving power supply systems

Increasing participation of public hospitals in Ayushman Bharat–PMJAY

Call to Promote Millets & Strengthen Food Security

Shri Shah praised Rajasthan for its exemplary work in promoting millets and urged all states to:

Increase production and consumption of millets

Include millets under the 5 kg free foodgrain scheme

Encourage healthier eating habits among youth

Strengthen millet-based rural economies

Reviving Patriotism Through Vande Mataram

Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, the Home Minister appealed to all states to reignite patriotism among youth by promoting this timeless national symbol. He said the song once united India in the freedom struggle and could now inspire the vision of Viksit Bharat.

New Criminal Laws Yield Positive Results

Shri Amit Shah shared encouraging early outcomes after the implementation of the three new criminal laws:

25–40% increase in conviction rates

Faster delivery of justice

Improved clarity on offences

Strengthened victims’ rights

He called for deeper state-level integration of:

Digital investigation tools

Forensic upgrades

Online court systems

Cultural Reflections on Surajkund & Sikh Heritage

Shri Shah highlighted the rich cultural and civilizational heritage of Surajkund and paid homage to the sacrifices of the Sikh Gurus, particularly Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, whose martyrdom protected India’s spiritual foundations.

A Unified Vision for Regional Strength & National Leadership

Closing the meeting, the Home Minister reiterated a clear national vision: