CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 Boosts Collaboration for India’s Human Spaceflight

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) jointly organised the CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 in Bengaluru, marking a major step toward strengthening India’s capability in human spaceflight, advanced aerospace research, and mission-driven innovation. Hosted by CSIR–National Aerospace Laboratories (CSIR–NAL), the meet brought together astronauts, scientists, engineers, policymakers, and international experts to align research priorities with the evolving requirements of India’s space ambitions.

The event served as a critical platform for fostering multi-institutional collaboration as India prepares for its upcoming Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission and long-term objectives such as a crewed Moon mission, Mars exploration, and the development of an Indian Space Station.

CSIR Outlines Vision for Future Space R&D

In her inaugural address, Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Secretary, DSIR & Director General, CSIR, highlighted CSIR’s extensive contributions to India’s space ecosystem through materials engineering, high-performance composites, biomedical systems, avionics research, and sensor development. She emphasised that the Space Meet would help bridge critical research gaps through:

Knowledge exchange between scientists and astronauts

Joint technology development

Strengthening India’s indigenous innovation pathways

Enhanced collaboration with global research organisations

She acknowledged the leadership of Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, whose support has accelerated India’s advancements in science, technology, and space exploration.

ISRO Emphasises Integrated National Effort for Human Spaceflight

Delivering the strategic address, Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space (DoS) & Chairman, ISRO, stressed that the Gaganyaan programme demands unprecedented coordination among ministries, R&D institutions, academia, and industry. He outlined mission priorities including:

Next-generation crew safety systems

Advanced life-support and environmental control systems

High-reliability avionics and AI-enabled onboard systems

Scientific payloads for biomedical and microgravity research

Precision recovery and landing technologies

He reaffirmed India’s broader vision of advancing from low-earth orbit missions to deeper interplanetary exploration and establishing indigenous orbital infrastructure, including an Indian Space Station by the 2030s.

NAL Reinforces Commitment to Aerospace Excellence

Dr. Abhay A. Pashilkar, Director, CSIR–NAL, welcomed delegates and reiterated NAL’s pivotal role in India’s aerospace growth. He highlighted NAL’s contributions in:

Flight-test instrumentation

Structural health monitoring

High-performance composites

Supersonic and hypersonic wind-tunnel testing

Crew module design inputs

Advanced propulsion research

He stated that NAL remains fully committed to supporting India’s human spaceflight milestones with cutting-edge research and infrastructure.

International Cooperation Takes Centre Stage

A special message by Mr. Jean-Francois Clervoy, veteran ESA astronaut (NASA STS-66, STS-84, STS-103), brought an international dimension to the programme. He emphasised that human spaceflight thrives on global collaboration, shared learning, and multi-country research symbiosis—values deeply aligned with India’s philosophy of peaceful space exploration.

Astronaut Perspectives: Training, Challenges, and Inspiration

The meet featured powerful experience-sharing sessions:

Group Captain Prasanth B. Nair, ISRO Astronaut

Discussed astronaut training frameworks

Microgravity simulations & survival protocols

Aeromedical readiness and mission endurance

Crew module operations, landing systems, and recovery drills

Wg. Cdr. Rakesh Sharma (Retd.), India’s First Astronaut

Reflected on his historic 1984 Soyuz mission

Recalled India’s early contributions to global space science

Commended NAL’s long-standing aerospace leadership

Both astronauts reaffirmed that the Indian Human Spaceflight Programme is fundamentally oriented toward peaceful exploration, scientific advancement, and human-centric research benefiting society.

Technical Sessions Spotlight Global Expertise

The conference featured high-level technical sessions from top international and national experts:

Dr. Lucia Roccaro (ESA): Human spaceflight physiology, effects of space travel on the human body, long-duration mission health risks

Dr. Akiko Otsuka (JAXA): Japan’s collaborative spaceflight research models and cross-agency partnerships

Prof. Pradipta Biswas (IISc): Human–technology interaction, cockpit design, crew interfaces, and safety-critical UI systems

The discussions centred on physiological adaptation, inter-agency technology transfer, mission simulation, human factors engineering, and next-generation space hardware design.

A Collective Resolve to Advance India’s Space Future

The CSIR–ISRO Space Meet 2025 concluded with a unified commitment to:

Strengthen science–technology convergence

Accelerate mission-driven R&D

Promote multi-agency and international collaboration

Expand India’s indigenous research capabilities

Guide future missions aligned with Viksit Bharat aspirations

The meet reaffirmed India’s determination to emerge as a leading human spaceflight nation, powered by collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision for scientific excellence.