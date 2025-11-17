Left Menu

France and Ukraine's Mighty Alliance: The Rafale Jet Acquisition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a deal with France to acquire up to 100 Rafale F4 fighter jets, enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities against Russia. The Rafale, designed by Dassault Aviation, is an 'omnirole' jet, used globally in various combat scenarios and missions.

17-11-2025
In a significant move to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has inked a letter of intent with France for the acquisition of as many as 100 Rafale F4 fighter jets. This strategic procurement aims to enhance Ukraine's military strength amidst ongoing tensions with Russia.

The Rafale, a state-of-the-art twin-jet fighter developed by Dassault Aviation, has become integral to various military operations worldwide due to its versatile functionalities. Described as 'omnirole', the aircraft is capable of executing a range of missions, such as nuclear deterrence, reconnaissance, and anti-ship strikes, across its three operational variants.

Since becoming operational with the French military in the mid-2000s, the Rafale has been widely adopted by several countries, witnessing combat in regions like Afghanistan, Libya, and Syria. Its latest orders, including a significant 80-jet deal with the UAE, reaffirm the Rafale's esteemed standing in global defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

