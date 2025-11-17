Church Reckoning: Spanish Bishop at Center of Abuse Investigation

In a significant development within the Spanish Catholic Church, Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García announced the opening of a canonical investigation against Bishop Rafael Zornoza of Cádiz. Allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced from nearly three decades ago, involving a young seminarian, now a former seminarian, prompting the investigation.

The Diocese of Cádiz has firmly denied the accusations while confirming the collaboration of Bishop Zornoza, who has temporarily suspended his duties due to health issues, including an aggressive cancer diagnosis. El País newspaper reported that the alleged abuse happened when Zornoza was a young priest at the diocesan seminary in Getafe.

The case marks the first public investigation of a Spanish bishop for abuse, as Spain grapples with an ongoing crisis of clergy misconduct and cover-up. As the investigation continues, Pope Leo XIV may soon accept Zornoza's resignation, signaling a significant step toward accountability within the church.

