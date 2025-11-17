Left Menu

Church Reckoning: Spanish Bishop at Center of Abuse Investigation

Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García confirms that a canonical investigation opens into Cádiz Bishop Rafael Zornoza over allegations of abuse in the 1990s. The Rota court in Madrid supervises the case, with Zornoza temporarily stepping back for health reasons while maintaining innocence against serious allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development within the Spanish Catholic Church, Archbishop Luis Javier Argüello García announced the opening of a canonical investigation against Bishop Rafael Zornoza of Cádiz. Allegations of sexual abuse have surfaced from nearly three decades ago, involving a young seminarian, now a former seminarian, prompting the investigation.

The Diocese of Cádiz has firmly denied the accusations while confirming the collaboration of Bishop Zornoza, who has temporarily suspended his duties due to health issues, including an aggressive cancer diagnosis. El País newspaper reported that the alleged abuse happened when Zornoza was a young priest at the diocesan seminary in Getafe.

The case marks the first public investigation of a Spanish bishop for abuse, as Spain grapples with an ongoing crisis of clergy misconduct and cover-up. As the investigation continues, Pope Leo XIV may soon accept Zornoza's resignation, signaling a significant step toward accountability within the church.

