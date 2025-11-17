Major Drug Bust: Poppy Seized on Jammu-Srinagar Highway
An inter-state drug peddler was arrested with over 13 kg of poppy during a routine check on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur district. Avtar Singh, the truck driver, was apprehended by police and a case has been registered. Further investigations are underway.
On Monday, law enforcement officials apprehended an inter-state drug peddler, confiscating more than 13 kilograms of poppy from a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Udhampur district, as per official reports.
A vigilant police unit from Udhampur intercepted the vehicle at the Jakheni checkpoint. During the search, authorities discovered a total of 13 kg and 110 grams of poppy hidden within the truck's cabin compartment.
The driver, identified as Avtar Singh from Punjab's Kapurthala district, was immediately taken into custody. Police have filed a case and are actively pursuing further investigations.
