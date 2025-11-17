Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Strengthens Support for Construction Workers

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah sanctions over Rs 30 crore for welfare schemes aimed at construction workers in Jammu and Kashmir. These include education and disability support, aid for chronic illnesses, and assistance for families of deceased workers. The initiative emphasizes wider inclusion and financial security for laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 17-11-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 23:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for labor welfare, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has approved Rs 30.14 crore for initiatives benefiting construction workers across the Union territory, according to an official statement on Monday.

The funds, intended for direct online transfer to eligible beneficiaries, will support several flagship schemes offering education support, disability aid, chronic illness assistance, and financial help for dependents of deceased workers. This allocation underscores the government's commitment to timely and comprehensive welfare support.

Abdullah emphasized the need to redefine 'construction worker' inclusively during a recent board meeting, aiming for broader coverage and alignment with national best practices. Reaffirming the critical role of laborers, he advocated for policy innovations to bolster their financial security.

