Madhya Pradesh Government Repeals Controversial Land Pooling Scheme Amid Farmer Protests
The Madhya Pradesh government has repealed the land pooling scheme in Ujjain's Simhastha mela area following strong protests from farmers. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the decision after discussions with various stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of respecting farmers and ensuring a grand Simhastha event scheduled for 2028.
In a significant political move, the Madhya Pradesh government announced the repeal of the contentious land pooling scheme in Ujjain's Simhastha mela area, yielding to mounting farmer protests. The decision comes after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in intensive discussions with Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, BJP members, and local authorities.
The meeting led to directives for the Urban Administration Development Department and the district administration to officially retract the scheme. Yadav's administration pledged their commitment to delivering a world-class Simhastha event, while prioritizing the interests of land-owning farmers and religious leaders.
This resolution followed strong allegations from the farming community, who accused the state of forcibly acquiring agricultural land under the guise of development for the 2028 Simhastha event. Following vehement protests, the government took a stance supporting the agrarian community, ensuring respect and grandeur for the upcoming festival.