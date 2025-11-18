Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Settler Violence Escalates in West Bank Amid Israeli Inquiry

Israeli settlers set fire to homes and cars in a Palestinian village, escalating violence in the West Bank. The attacks followed clashes over an unauthorized outpost and drew condemnation from Prime Minister Netanyahu, who announced a controversial inquiry into prior security failures. Tensions rise amid international diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 18-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli settlers rampaged through a Palestinian village, igniting homes and cars on Monday. The violence has intensified in recent weeks, prompting rare condemnation from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other leaders.

The Israeli military deployed soldiers and police to al-Jab'a after reports of the attack, which followed confrontations over an unauthorized outpost. Six suspects were arrested during the demolitions, highlighting ongoing settler aggression exacerbated by recent olive harvest tensions.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the disturbance, describing the settlers as 'a handful of extremists' and pledging a thorough investigation. This occurs amid US diplomatic efforts and as Netanyahu navigates internal criticism over an inquiry into past security breaches related to an earlier attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

