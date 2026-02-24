Iran-U.S. Deal: Diplomacy on the Edge in Geneva

Iran's determination for diplomatic engagement with the U.S. is at the forefront as Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stressed the possibility of reaching a deal. This development comes just days ahead of critical talks scheduled in Geneva.

Araqchi highlighted the importance of diplomacy in achieving a fair and timely resolution. His recent statements on social media indicate a clear intent to prioritize diplomatic channels over other means.

The discussions in Geneva are expected to be pivotal, with both sides aiming for a swift and balanced agreement. Araqchi's comments underline Iran's commitment to productive negotiations in the interest of equitable outcomes.