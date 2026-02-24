Diplomacy and Tensions: Iran-U.S. Talks in Geneva

Iran has expressed its readiness to engage diplomatically with the United States, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi. Speaking on Tuesday, the minister emphasized Iran's commitment to reaching an agreement as the two nations prepare for negotiations in Geneva.

Set for Thursday, these discussions come amid heightened military tensions in the Middle East. U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will meet with their Iranian counterparts, as both countries strive to resolve issues related to nuclear enrichment rights and economic sanctions.

The U.S., which previously targeted Iranian nuclear sites, insists on Iran relinquishing enriched uranium, while Tehran demands recognition of its peaceful nuclear entitlement. Iran threatens retaliation if attacked, further complicating diplomatic efforts.