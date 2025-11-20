UN Expert Urges Germany to Defend Rights-Based Development, Avoid Regressive Shift

Germany must not abandon its long-standing commitment to human rights–based development, either domestically or internationally, a United Nations expert has warned. Concluding his official visit to the country, Surya Deva, the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to development, called on the German Government to show renewed leadership at a time when multiple global crises demand principled action rooted in human dignity, equality and sustainability.

Deva emphasized that Germany has historically been a global champion for equitable development, multilateralism, and humanitarian protection. But recent policy shifts—reduced social spending, declining official development assistance (ODA), and surging defence budgets—signal a troubling move away from rights-based policymaking.

“Crises Should Be Moments for Progress—Not Regression”

“Crises also offer opportunities,” Deva said. “Instead of following regressive directions elsewhere, Germany should leverage its development cooperation policy to promote all human rights, including the right to development.”

He urged German leaders to reaffirm the country’s international commitments, arguing that a retreat now would have global repercussions. Germany plays a central role in shaping EU development policy, climate finance frameworks, and international human rights standards.

Recognizing Migrants and Refugees as Contributors, Not Burdens

The Special Rapporteur praised Germany for offering refuge to millions of people displaced by conflict, especially during the 2015–2016 influx. But he cautioned that growing political rhetoric portraying migrants as threats undermines social cohesion and economic potential.

“Germany’s economy is ageing. Migrants and refugees are assets—essential for sustaining the labour market,” Deva said. He stressed that ensuring a dignified life for refugees aligns with both international law and Germany’s Basic Law.

He strongly criticized ongoing restrictions on family reunification:

“It is inhumane for the Government to deny children the right to reunite with their families for years.”

He urged the Government to remove administrative barriers and support integration policies that maximize migrants’ contributions to society.

Addressing Racism and Confronting Colonial Legacies

Deva called for decisive steps to dismantle structural racism, discrimination, and exclusion in German society—issues highlighted by recent hate crimes, extremist violence, and xenophobic political rhetoric.

He also urged Germany to confront its colonial-era atrocities, particularly the genocide committed against the Ovaherero and Nama peoples in Namibia. He recommended:

Formal, unconditional acknowledgment of responsibility

Reparations for descendants

Return of human remains and sacred artefacts held in German institutions

These steps, he said, are essential for historical justice and reconciliation.

Concerns Over Rising Military Spending

The Special Rapporteur expressed deep concern about Germany’s shift toward higher defence spending—even in the context of geopolitical tensions—paired with cuts to social programmes and development aid.

“National security is a legitimate goal,” he said. “But more weapons do not equal more peace.”

He warned that Germany’s growing emphasis on military investment could:

Encourage a global arms race

Divert resources away from social protection and climate resilience

Enable profit-making in what he called a potential “war economy”

Undermine Germany’s leadership in peace-building

Businesses Must Respect Human Rights—and Germany Should Lead

Deva stressed that Germany has a responsibility to ensure robust corporate due diligence laws, both domestically and at the EU level. He urged the Government not to bow to corporate pressure seeking to weaken human rights and environmental protections in supply chain regulations.

“The Government must avoid caving to business lobbying,” he said. “Human rights due diligence must be a precondition of doing business.”

He emphasized that responsible business practices are essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring fair, sustainable economic growth.

Protecting Germany’s Legacy of Human Rights Leadership

Germany has long been recognized as a global advocate for human rights, sustainable development, and humanitarian protection. The Special Rapporteur warned that retreating from this leadership—especially at a time of growing crises—would harm not only vulnerable populations abroad but Germany’s own credibility and moral authority.

Deva’s full report on his mission to Germany will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in 2026, with detailed recommendations for strengthening rights-based development both at home and in international cooperation.