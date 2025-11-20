Relatives of Maoist leaders Devji, Raji Reddy file habeas corpus petition in Andhra HC

Relatives of two Maoists leaders, Thippiri Thirupati alias Devji and Malla Raji Reddy, filed a habeas corpus writ petition in Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, alleging that the duo were ''presently in the illegal and unconstitutional detention of police''.

Thippiri Gangadhar (55), brother of Devji and Snehalatha Malla (55), daughter of Raji Reddy, filed the petition. ''I am filing this petition seeking a writ of habeas corpus to the respondents (Police) for the production of detenues…Devji (and) Raji Reddy,'' said Malla in the writ petition.

The writ petition comes in the wake of 'Operation Sambhav', under which Andhra Pradesh Police gunned down 13 Maoists in two days -- six on November 18 and seven on November 19 --, at Maredumilli mandal in Alluri Sitaramaraju district.

Top naxalite Madvi Hidma was among the dead, who had masterminded several attacks over the last two decades.

Coinciding with the encounters, police arrested 50 Maoist cadres from various districts of the southern state, who had allegedly come to take shelter.

Devji and Raji Reddy were identified as the central committee members of CPI (Maoist).

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference at Rajahmundry in East Godavari district today, DGP Harish Kumar Gupta said that Devji was not in police custody.

The family members of Devji from Telangana, referring to the exchange of fire and arrests of Maoists in Andhra Pradesh since Tuesday, requested that in case Devji is really in police custody, then he should be produced before the court.

They said, ''There is speculation going on...Some media reports say that Devji is in custody of (Andhra Pradesh) police while others say he is killed in an encounter. We don't know how much truth is in that. There is no clarity. We are worried.'' They said the police and government have been urging the naxals to give up arms and join the mainstream.

If he (Devji) has taken shelter somewhere and if they are informed, then they are ready to bring him back home, the family members further said.

''We have been waiting for many years to see him. The family members are hopeful that he is safe and believe that he is doing fine,'' they told TV channels on Wednesday.

Devji, who is believed to have assumed charge as the CPI (Maoist) general secretary recently following the death of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, and other leaders appear to be in favour of continuing the armed struggle, reports said.

Telangana Police described Devji as a key strategist.

According to reports, Devji, carrying Rs 1 crore on his head, created the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), and went on to become a key Central Committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and the politburo member of the Maoist party.

