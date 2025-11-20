NESTS Launches National Workshop to Boost Quality of Tribal School Infrastructure

In a major push toward enhancing the quality and pace of infrastructure development for tribal education, the National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is hosting a two-day national workshop titled “Building Quality Infrastructure for Tribal Education” on 21–22 November 2025 at Akashvani Bhawan, New Delhi. The workshop was inaugurated by Ms. Ranjana Chopra, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and brings together over 300 engineers from Central and State agencies, public sector undertakings, and premier construction bodies.

With the government accelerating efforts to improve and standardise school infrastructure in remote tribal regions, this workshop serves as an important capacity-building initiative to strengthen technical expertise, enhance efficiency, and ensure world-class quality in building educational facilities for tribal children.

A Nationwide Effort to Standardise Quality Infrastructure

The workshop brings together engineers, architects, planners and construction managers from:

Central Public Works Department (CPWD)

Various Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

State engineering departments

Construction agencies implementing EMRS projects

The aim is to create a unified understanding of modern construction practices, streamline project timelines, and instill a strong culture of quality adherence across all levels of infrastructure development.

In her inaugural remarks, Secretary Ranjana Chopra emphasized that high-quality infrastructure is foundational to ensuring effective learning environments for tribal students.

“Quality education begins with quality infrastructure. This workshop reflects our commitment to building safe, modern and inspiring campuses for tribal children across the country,” she said.

About NESTS: Leading the Transformation of Tribal Education

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) is an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, tasked with the establishment and operation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across India.

Progress Highlights:

The Government has approved 728 EMRSs nationwide.

499 EMRSs are already functional, providing high-quality residential education.

Construction for the remaining schools is in full swing across several states.

Initiatives are underway to integrate advanced learning environments, sports facilities and skill-development spaces.

To promote athletic excellence, the Ministry is also setting up 15 Centres of Excellence for Sports within EMRS campuses, designed to nurture young tribal athletes with access to professional training and world-class infrastructure.

Expert-Led Technical Sessions for Field Engineers

The workshop is designed to offer intensive training to engineers working at ground level, equipping them with the best tools and practices for infrastructure development.

Experts are drawn from:

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs)

National Institutes of Technology (NITs)

Central Building Research Institute (CBRI)

Premier construction and engineering organizations

Key Focus Areas Include:

Project planning and management

Quality assurance protocols

Modern construction technologies

Sustainable and climate-resilient building practices

Safety standards and compliance

Effective monitoring mechanisms

Time-bound execution of EMRS projects

The sessions seek to ensure that every EMRS is built to uniform standards, meeting the needs of tribal students while supporting efficient long-term maintenance.

EMRS: Transforming the Educational Landscape for Tribal Students

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) are at the heart of the government’s vision to provide holistic, high-quality, fully residential education to tribal children. These schools are designed to:

Bridge educational gaps in remote tribal areas

Offer modern classrooms, ICT labs and science facilities

Provide sports infrastructure and vocational training

Promote cultural preservation and pride

Ensure equitable access to opportunities for tribal youth

Enhance life skills and prepare students for higher education and employment

The initiative aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of empowering tribal communities through education, skill development, and access to modern opportunities.

Strengthening India’s Commitment to Tribal Development

With India placing significant emphasis on inclusive development and improving the socio-educational landscape for tribal communities, the workshop marks a crucial step toward the timely, safe and quality-assured completion of EMRS projects nationwide.

The collaborative nature of this capacity-building effort signifies the government’s clear intent:

To build infrastructure that reflects dignity and aspiration

To minimize project delays and raise engineering standards

To accelerate the establishment of EMRSs across the country

To deliver world-class educational spaces to tribal children

The two-day workshop organized by NESTS represents a powerful effort to ensure that the infrastructure supporting tribal education is modern, resilient and of the highest quality. As construction progresses across hundreds of EMRS sites, this initiative strengthens India’s broader commitment to empowering tribal youth and shaping a brighter, more equitable future.