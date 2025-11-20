7 convicted for 2022 murder in UP's Bulandshahr, sentenced to life imprisonment

A local court here on Thursday sentenced seven men to life imprisonment for murdering a 65-year-old man in 2022. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 51,000 on each of the convicts.

Prosecutor Rajiv Kumar said that on July 15, 2022, Idrees, a resident of Sheikhpen locality, was shot dead following an old enmity. According to a complaint filed by his son, Aas Mohammad, his father and two brothers -- Irfan and Imran -- were walking ahead of him when the assailants attacked them.

The attackers first assaulted Idrees and later opened fire. As the victim tried to take refuge inside a mosque, the assailants followed him inside and shot him dead, the prosecutor said.

Following the incident, Idrees's son lodged an FIR naming Sarfaraz, Umaruddin, Riyazuddin, Afsar, Mustakeem, Mubarak and Arif.

Additional District Judge Preeti Srivastava found all seven men guilty of murder and related charges.

