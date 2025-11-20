GeM–UN Women Sign MoU to Empower Women Entrepreneurs in Public Procurement

In a significant move to advance gender equality and strengthen women’s economic empowerment, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UN Women. The partnership aims to integrate more women entrepreneurs from the informal sector into India’s public procurement ecosystem, paving the way for gender-responsive procurement and expanded market access for women-led businesses.

The MoU was signed at GeM’s headquarters in the Jeevan Bharti Building, New Delhi, in the presence of senior officials, trade bodies and representatives from both organisations.

A Major Step Toward Gender-Responsive Procurement

Strengthening the Womaniya Initiative

The MoU places a strong emphasis on advancing GeM’s Womaniya initiative, designed to:

Increase procurement from women-led enterprises

Expand government market access for women entrepreneurs and SHGs

Promote locally made products in line with the Vocal for Local mission

Create inclusive, transparent and efficient procurement pathways

This partnership positions India as a frontrunner in adopting gender-responsive procurement practices on a national scale.

The Signing Ceremony: Voices from Leadership

The MoU was officially signed by:

Smt. Kanta Singh, Country Representative, UN Women India

Shri Ajit B. Chavan, Additional CEO, GeM

Shri Mihir Kumar, CEO of GeM, presided over the ceremony and shared the platform’s vision:

“This partnership reinforces GeM’s commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs by expanding their access to public procurement and creating forward market linkages. Through Womaniya, we aim to bring more women-owned businesses into India’s mainstream economy.”

The ceremony also saw participation from:

UNRCO India representative, Smt. Radhika Kaul Batra

Leaders from Laghu Udyog Bharti, PHDCCI, SEWA Bharat

Senior officials from UN Women and GeM

Their presence underscored the collective commitment across government, multilateral agencies and industry associations to strengthen women-led entrepreneurship.

GeM: A Catalyst for Inclusive Public Procurement

GeM serves as the national online procurement portal for:

Central Government Ministries

State Governments

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs)

Autonomous bodies

Through this platform, women entrepreneurs, SHGs and micro-enterprises can directly supply products to government buyers without middlemen or complex procedures.

Wide Product Coverage Benefitting Women Producers

To support seamless onboarding, GeM has created generic product categories in high-demand segments such as:

Handicrafts and handloom products

Jute, bamboo and coir items

Organic and artisanal foods

Spices and condiments

Home décor and lifestyle items

Office furnishings and accessories

These categories reflect the sectors where women-owned enterprises and SHGs hold strong production capabilities.

Key Responsibilities Under the MoU

Role of UN Women

UN Women will contribute strategic expertise and global best practices by:

Designing training tools and digital learning materials

Recommending global models of gender-responsive procurement

Supporting validation criteria for women-led businesses

Showcasing success stories and case studies

Promoting the Womaniya – #VocalForLocal Outlet Store

Facilitating onboarding of women from UN programmes

Encouraging MSME Udyam Registration

Mobilising women trainers and expert advisers

Connecting entrepreneurs with institutional support networks

Role of GeM

GeM will complement these efforts through:

Capacity-building training for women-led enterprises

Sensitisation workshops for government buyers

Outreach programmes highlighting women’s achievements

Onboarding events for women entrepreneurs and SHGs

Development of vernacular training content

Partnerships for entrepreneurship development and decent work

Engaging women trainers across regions

Connecting women-owned enterprises with Government Labs & R&D institutions for: Product development Quality enhancement Market readiness



Together, these efforts will help bridge capability gaps, expand digital literacy and improve product-market fit for women entrepreneurs.

Advancing Sustainable Development Goal 5

By promoting gender-responsive procurement and strengthening hyper-local market linkages, the MoU directly contributes to SDG 5: Gender Equality and Empowerment of All Women and Girls.

It also aligns with the Government of India's broader missions, including:

Skill India

Startup India

Atmanirbhar Bharat

Make in India

Digital India

Through these efforts, the initiative seeks to create a ripple effect, empowering women at the grassroots, strengthening SHG networks and enhancing the economic participation of women from diverse socio-economic backgrounds.

The GeM–UN Women MoU marks a transformative step toward building an inclusive, equitable and gender-responsive public procurement ecosystem in India. By integrating women entrepreneurs into government supply chains, the partnership not only enhances economic opportunities for women but also promotes sustainable, local and community-driven production.

As both organisations join forces to expand training, market access and digital empowerment, India’s public procurement landscape is poised to become more inclusive, innovative and reflective of the nation’s commitment to women-led development.