J-K: Search operations along Indo-Pak border in Kathua, Samba and Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-11-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 22:20 IST
Security forces conducted search operations along the Indo-Pak border and hinterland areas in Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts on Thursday as part of a security drill to enhance vigilance, officials said.

The forces carried out search operations in Korepannu and Marheen villages in Kathua; between Sadoh and Arangal villages, particularly forested areas near Mawa village in Samba district, besides the Chowki Choura area of Jammu, they said.

According to officials, the joint search operations -- conducted by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, border police and the Border Security Force (BSF) -- were aimed at strengthening security and enhancing vigilance in areas along the Indo-Pak border.

To review the security apparatus along the International Border, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kathua, Mohita Sharma conducted a ground review of the anti-infiltration grid in lower Kathua, visiting remote villages and security camps in Hiranagar and Rajbagh areas.

She inspected Malaman and Chingara outposts and interacted with personnel deployed there and was briefed on past infiltration routes, Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and key terrain features, officials said. Sharma directed the teams to keep a close watch on overground workers (OGWs), maintain records of migratory population movement and identify additional volunteers for induction into the VDG programme. She also visited infiltration-prone areas in Pacca Kota, Parangoli, Mangloor and Saida, where she interacted with SOG and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) teams conducting search operations. She reviewed weapons and equipment and instructed personnel to continue long-range patrols to strengthen local outreach and improve terrain familiarity. At Baba Sidh Goriya temple and the adjoining forest area, the SSP met locals and reviewed routes linked to infiltration through the Kamad forest. Sharma said Kathua police is committed to maintaining peace and security, asserting that no leniency will be shown towards ''anti-national elements''.

