Gurugram: Constable dies as speeding truck rams into police barricades

A constable died on duty after he was crushed by a speeding truck while manning a check post on Faridabad road near Gwal Pahari area in the wee hours of Thursday morning, officials said.

The deceased constable was identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Kumroda village in Rewari district.

Head constable Rohit Kumar, in his complaint, mentioned that he, constables Ajay and Devendra and home guards Sanjay and Walid Hussain were checking vehicles going from Gurugram to Faridabad at a police picket set up in front of Gwal Pahadi police chowki since 8:00 pm on Wednesday night.

About 2:30 am on Thursday, they stopped a pickup jeep and were checking its documents. Constable Ajay was standing near the police barricades.

At around 2:35 am, the policemen signalled a truck coming at high speed from Gurugram to stop, but the truck driver didn't stop his vehicle and instead rammed it directly into the barricades on the left side of the road, according to the complaint.

The truck first hit the barricades, dragged them with it and then hit and crushed Constable Ajay. The truck didn't come to a halt even then and continued in its forward motion, ramming into the pickup vehicle, which overturned on the road.

Eventually, the diesel tank of the truck exploded, and it came to a halt. The driver abandoned the truck and fled from the spot, Rohit Kumar said in his complaint.

He further mentioned that Ajay Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Subsequently, an FIR was registered, and the truck driver was nabbed in the evening. He was identified as Shakti (24), a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar district.

Ajay Kumar was 31 years old. He joined the Haryana Police in 2019 and was currently posted as a constable at the Gwal Pahari police chowki under the DLF Phase 1 police station. He got married only eight months ago.

The constable was cremated with full state honours in his native village in the afternoon, said the police spokesperson.

