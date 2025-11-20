Army not only protects nation but also provides vital healthcare services: Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday lauded the Army for organising a three-day cataract camp at the Super Speciality Command Hospital in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, saying the armed forces not only safeguard the nation but also extend critical healthcare and humanitarian services.
Singh visited the hospital to review its medical services as part of Operation Drishti, under which the free eye camp is being held from November 19 to 21.
The minister praised the Army for its multifaceted role, noting that while its service in wartime is exemplary, its contribution to society during peacetime is equally significant and reflects its core ethos of service and commitment.
''The armed forces not only safeguard the nation but also extend critical healthcare and humanitarian services, reflecting their unwavering commitment to the welfare of citizens,'' he said.
During the visit, Singh toured the Department of Ophthalmology, where he was briefed on the hospital's state-of-the-art facilities, patient care programmes, and ongoing free eye-screening initiatives.
Singh said modern technology forms the backbone of world-class healthcare, and the facilities offered by the hospital not only elevate the standard of care but also provide patients with the confidence that they are receiving the most accurate and effective treatment available.
