Dr Jitendra Singh Calls for Faster Tech Transfer to Boost Industry-CSIR Linkages

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday emphasised the urgent need to accelerate technology transfer from laboratories to industry in order to strengthen India’s industrial engagement and advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. He said that faster translation of scientific research into commercially viable and socially impactful solutions is critical for sustaining India’s growth as a science-driven economy.

The Minister was reviewing the scientific achievements, technological contributions and future roadmaps of Chennai- and Hyderabad-based laboratories of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) at a high-level meeting held in Tirupati. The review took place against the backdrop of the sustained policy push by the Government of India over the past decade to strengthen the country’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem.

Focus on Industry Partnerships and National Priorities

Dr Jitendra Singh underlined that while India’s laboratories have produced globally competitive research, stronger industry partnerships and mission-oriented deployment of technologies are essential to maximise national returns. He said CSIR laboratories must increasingly align their research outcomes with industry needs, societal challenges and strategic national priorities, ensuring that innovations move rapidly from proof-of-concept to large-scale adoption.

The Minister noted that the Government has created an enabling policy environment for innovation-led growth, and it is now imperative for research institutions to leverage this momentum by intensifying collaboration with the private sector, startups and manufacturing industries.

Presentations by CSIR Laboratory Directors

Directors of six premier CSIR laboratories participated in the meeting and presented their key achievements, ongoing programmes and future strategies. These included:

CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI), Karaikudi Dr K. Ramesha, Director, highlighted CECRI’s work in electrochemical technologies, energy storage and clean energy solutions. He outlined indigenous initiatives in sodium-ion batteries, recovery of critical metals from spent batteries, green hydrogen production and carbon dioxide capture technologies, all of which are aligned with India’s clean energy and sustainability goals.

CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad Dr Prakash, Director, detailed NGRI’s contributions to geophysical research, including studies in Ladakh, geothermal energy exploration, mapping of critical mineral resources and development of a comprehensive strain map of the Indian tectonic plate. He also highlighted mission-mode programmes on Himalayan geo-hazards and heliborne geophysical surveys for the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel project.

CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), Chennai Dr P Thanikaivelan, Director, presented CLRI’s development of the indigenous ‘Bha’ footwear sizing system tailored for Indian anthropometric data. He also highlighted the successful transfer of advanced defence gloves to industry, development of touch-sensitive gloves for the Indian Air Force, pan-India gait studies and innovative processes for converting leather waste into value-added products.

CSIR-Structural Engineering Research Centre (SERC), Chennai Dr N Anandavalli, Director, outlined SERC’s focus on offshore renewable energy infrastructure, structural health monitoring systems, sustainable construction materials and disaster-resilient technologies. These include engineered rock structures (ERS), blast-resistant light steel composite construction (LSCC) systems and bullet-proof security booths.

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad Dr Vinay Nandicoori, Director, highlighted CCMB’s advances in genomics, diagnostics and biotechnology across human health, animal welfare and plant sciences. He emphasised the institute’s role in strengthening India’s capabilities in molecular biology, disease surveillance and translational biomedical research.

CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT), HyderabadDr D Srinivasa Reddy, Director, briefed the Minister on IICT’s innovations in pharmaceuticals, vaccine adjuvants, agrochemicals and next-generation refrigerants such as hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs). He stressed the institute’s strong emphasis on translational research, industry collaboration and scalable chemical technologies.

Call for Accelerated Technology Commercialisation

Appreciating the collective contributions of the CSIR laboratories, Dr Jitendra Singh reiterated the importance of need-based research and science-driven innovation for national development. He called for accelerated technology transfer mechanisms, stronger public–private partnerships and enhanced focus on societal applications of research outcomes.

The Minister also stressed that CSIR laboratories must ensure due acknowledgement and recognition from industry partners for the commercialisation of CSIR-developed technologies. He noted that such recognition not only reinforces the value of public-funded research but also motivates scientists and institutions to pursue industry-relevant innovation.

Dr Jitendra Singh concluded by reaffirming that CSIR continues to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s scientific capabilities, supporting strategic sectors and contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat through innovation, industrial self-reliance and inclusive growth.