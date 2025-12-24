Army deployed to maintain law and order in Assam's violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district: DGP.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Army deployed to maintain law and order in Assam's violence-hit West Karbi Anglong district: DGP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Army
- Assam
- West Karbi Anglong
- violence
- law and order
- police
- peace
- military
- unrest
- deployment
ALSO READ
President's Christmas Eve Message: Embrace Peace and Compassion
Delhi Police Returns 270 Lost Mobile Phones to Owners
Political Outcry Escalates Over Police Action in Kolkata Protest
Police Seize Properties in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Bulldozers of Justice: Yogi Adityanath's Firm Stance on Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh