India Blends Civilisational Values with Cutting-Edge Science: Dr Jitendra Singh

Addressing the inaugural session of the Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan 2025 at the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, and Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said that India has successfully bridged its ancient civilisational wisdom with modern scientific advancement, creating a unique development model focused on improving the ease of living for ordinary citizens.

The Minister said India’s scientific resurgence over the last decade reflects a conscious national effort to preserve core cultural values while embracing frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence, space science, biotechnology, and digital governance. He credited this transformation to strong political leadership and decisive policy direction under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has elevated science, technology, and innovation to the centre of national development.

Decade of Policy Push for Science and Innovation

Dr Jitendra Singh noted that since 2014, science and technology have received unprecedented policy focus and budgetary support, helping dismantle structural bottlenecks that had long constrained India’s scientific ecosystem. He said India was never short of talent, but lacked enabling institutions, coordinated governance, and political resolve, gaps that have now been systematically addressed.

As a result, India has witnessed an extraordinary surge in innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The Minister pointed out that the number of startups has grown from just 300–400 in 2014 to nearly 200,000 today, placing India among the world’s top three startup ecosystems. He added that India’s Global Innovation Index ranking has improved dramatically from 81 to 38, while the country now ranks sixth globally in patent filings, with more than 50 per cent of patents being filed by resident Indians, reflecting the strengthening of domestic research and innovation capacity.

Space, Defence and Strategic Technologies

Highlighting India’s achievements in space science, Dr Jitendra Singh said the country’s lunar missions have drawn global admiration, including the discovery of the first confirmed evidence of water on the Moon and the historic landing near the lunar south pole, a feat achieved by no other nation before. These accomplishments, he said, demonstrate India’s growing capabilities in advanced science and precision engineering.

The Minister also underscored the rapid growth of India’s indigenous defence manufacturing ecosystem. He stated that defence exports have reached ₹23,662 crore, with Indian-made defence systems now being supplied to nearly 100 countries. Recent global developments, he added, have further showcased the reliability and credibility of India’s indigenous missile and defence technologies, resulting in increased international demand.

According to Dr Jitendra Singh, these strategic successes are the outcome of sustained investments over the past decade in atomic energy, space research, and high-end technological development, coupled with reforms aimed at reducing import dependence and encouraging private sector participation.

Healthcare, Research and Global Trust

On healthcare innovation, the Minister said India has emerged as a global leader in preventive healthcare, affordable medicines, and medical technologies. From the rapid development and global distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to the large-scale export of medical devices and implants worth billions of dollars annually, India’s healthcare ecosystem has earned international trust and recognition.

Dr Jitendra Singh also highlighted India’s rising stature in global research. He said the country now ranks fourth worldwide in scientific paper output and third in citation impact, reflecting not just increased research volume but also improved quality and global relevance of Indian scientific work.

Science for Ease of Living

Emphasising the practical application of science, the Minister said scientific advancement in India is no longer confined to laboratories and academic institutions. Instead, it is being actively deployed to improve everyday life through initiatives such as smart cities, telemedicine, satellite-based communication, geotagging, digital public infrastructure, and transparent governance platforms.

He said major national missions in areas such as space exploration, nuclear energy, deep ocean research, Himalayan studies, and the Aroma Mission are opening new frontiers for economic growth, employment generation, and youth-led entrepreneurship.

Democratizing Scientific Knowledge

Dr Jitendra Singh announced that over the last decade, large-scale translation of science textbooks and curricula into regional languages has been undertaken to democratise access to scientific education. This initiative, he said, ensures that language is no longer a barrier to participation in India’s scientific journey and aligns with the national goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The inaugural session was attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, senior scientists, academicians, and representatives of leading scientific institutions from across the country. The Bharatiya Vigyan Sammelan 2025 is being held in Tirupati from December 26 to 29, providing a national platform for deliberations on the future roadmap of Indian science, technology, and innovation.