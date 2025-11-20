DGP reviews security situation, ongoing operations in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday visited Poonch district and reviewed the security situation and ongoing operations in the region.

Accompanied by Inspector General of Police Bhim Sen Tuti, the DGP flew to Poonch in the afternoon and received a rousing reception from security agencies in the district.

The DGP, who chaired a high-level meeting of officers from various security wings, reviewed kinetic and non-kinetic operations in the district, officials said.

Senior officers from the Army, Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force and Intelligence wing were also present. The DGP was briefed about the prevailing security scenario in the border district, officials said.

