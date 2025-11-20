Left Menu

Bulgaria arrests 35 in large-scale trafficking of cultural goods

Within 24 hours, 35 people were detained, we found thousands of cultural valuables, with the numbers still increasing, and over 50 antique firearms," the head of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), Boyan Raev, told a news briefing, according to BTA. It quoted him as saying an international raids were carried out on Thursday, led by Bulgaria and coordinated with the Europol and Eurojust agencies, during which cars, safes and other items were seized.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 20-11-2025 23:22 IST
Bulgaria arrests 35 in large-scale trafficking of cultural goods

Bulgaria has arrested 35 people linked to a criminal network involved in large-scale trafficking of cultural goods across Europe, BTA news agency reported on Thursday, quoting the head of the country's anti-organised crime unit. "We have conducted 131 searches. Within 24 hours, 35 people were detained, we found thousands of cultural valuables, with the numbers still increasing, and over 50 antique firearms," the head of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP), Boyan Raev, told a news briefing, according to BTA.

It quoted him as saying an international raids were carried out on Thursday, led by Bulgaria and coordinated with the Europol and Eurojust agencies, during which cars, safes and other items were seized. The criminal network had been operating for over 16 years in Western Europe, the Balkans, the United States and elsewhere, Sofia Deputy City Prosecutor Angel Kanev told the media briefing.

"Over one billion dollars have been identified in the money laundering case so far," he said. The investigation began after 2020 house raid in Bulgaria in which police seized about 7,000 cultural artefacts with inestimable historical and monetary value, Europol said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharoor

UN remains indispensable; needs to be more representative, responsive: Tharo...

 India
2
Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Japan's biggest nuclear power awaits key decision from regional governor

Global
3
Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

Russian hacking suspect wanted by FBI arrested on Thai resort island

 Thailand
4
Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

Japan's exports to world rise but drop to US due to tariffs

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization reinforces, not reduces, urban inequality

Financial inclusion can offset economic damage of informality

AI systems failing to serve diverse users due to ignored personality differences

How advanced high-tech sensors are reshaping sustainable agriculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025