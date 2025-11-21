Kremlin says around 5,000 Ukrainian troops are trapped in the Kharkiv region
The Kremlin said on Friday that around 5,000 Ukrainian troops were trapped on the eastern bank of the River Oskol, in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield assertion.
Russia last night said it had taken Kupiansk, a large town in the region, something Ukraine denied.
