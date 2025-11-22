Left Menu

Kerala Vows Worker Protection Amidst New Labour Codes

Kerala Minister V Sivankutty states that Kerala's government will not take an anti-worker stance with new labour code implementations. The minister emphasizes protecting trade union rights and ensuring enhanced wages, health and safety, and social security while adapting to central reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-11-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 16:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Minister V Sivankutty reassured that the state government will maintain a pro-worker approach as new labour codes are put into practice.

Emphasizing Kerala's commitment to worker rights, he indicated that the state would not compromise on trade union rights while considering central reforms.

The government will prioritize improved wages, health and safety measures, and social security for workers while formulating state rules alongside trade unions and industry representatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

