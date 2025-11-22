Empowering Young Civil Servants for Viksit Bharat: CAG's Vision

During a Viksit Bharat talk, CAG K Sanjay Murthy underscored the significance of young civil servants in shaping governance with three key pillars: expanded access, data-driven decisions, and financial management maturity.

Speaking to officer trainees at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, Murthy highlighted how global rankings and data insights can enhance institutional accountability and research quality.

The CAG urged officers to maintain financial transparency, strengthen institutional structures, and be receptive to feedback, emphasizing that integrity and competence are crucial for governance. Murthy also inaugurated the Khel Mahotsav sports meet.

(With inputs from agencies.)