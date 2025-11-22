Empowering Young Civil Servants for Viksit Bharat: CAG's Vision
CAG K Sanjay Murthy emphasized the role of young civil servants in governance during the Viksit Bharat talk. Key pillars include data-driven governance and institutional maturity. Murthy highlighted the need for financial transparency and accountability to improve governance quality, citing the importance of global rankings and data insights.
During a Viksit Bharat talk, CAG K Sanjay Murthy underscored the significance of young civil servants in shaping governance with three key pillars: expanded access, data-driven decisions, and financial management maturity.
Speaking to officer trainees at LBSNAA, Mussoorie, Murthy highlighted how global rankings and data insights can enhance institutional accountability and research quality.
The CAG urged officers to maintain financial transparency, strengthen institutional structures, and be receptive to feedback, emphasizing that integrity and competence are crucial for governance. Murthy also inaugurated the Khel Mahotsav sports meet.
