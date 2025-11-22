Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at JAP-5: Accidental Firing Claims Officer's Life

A Jharkhand Armed Police personnel died in Deoghar district after his service rifle allegedly discharged while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred at the JAP-5 camp, involving around 70 personnel. The deceased, named Havildar Shivpujan Pal, was from Bhabhua in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:20 IST
A tragedy unfolded at the Jharkhand Armed Police's JAP-5 camp in Deoghar on Saturday when a personnel member was killed by an accidental gunfire, officials confirmed.

Havildar Shivpujan Pal, a 30-year-old from Bhabhua, Bihar, was fatally shot when his AK-47 rifle misfired while being cleaned.

The incident took place amidst a routine weapon maintenance session involving 70 individuals. His body has been sent for a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital, police reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

