Tragedy Strikes at JAP-5: Accidental Firing Claims Officer's Life

A tragedy unfolded at the Jharkhand Armed Police's JAP-5 camp in Deoghar on Saturday when a personnel member was killed by an accidental gunfire, officials confirmed.

Havildar Shivpujan Pal, a 30-year-old from Bhabhua, Bihar, was fatally shot when his AK-47 rifle misfired while being cleaned.

The incident took place amidst a routine weapon maintenance session involving 70 individuals. His body has been sent for a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital, police reported.

