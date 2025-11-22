Tragedy Strikes at JAP-5: Accidental Firing Claims Officer's Life
A Jharkhand Armed Police personnel died in Deoghar district after his service rifle allegedly discharged while he was cleaning it. The incident occurred at the JAP-5 camp, involving around 70 personnel. The deceased, named Havildar Shivpujan Pal, was from Bhabhua in Bihar.
A tragedy unfolded at the Jharkhand Armed Police's JAP-5 camp in Deoghar on Saturday when a personnel member was killed by an accidental gunfire, officials confirmed.
Havildar Shivpujan Pal, a 30-year-old from Bhabhua, Bihar, was fatally shot when his AK-47 rifle misfired while being cleaned.
The incident took place amidst a routine weapon maintenance session involving 70 individuals. His body has been sent for a post-mortem at Sadar Hospital, police reported.
