Court Grants Jasir Bilal Wani Lawyer Access Amid Red Fort Blast Case Allegations

A Delhi court, on Saturday, granted permission to Jasir Bilal Wani to confer with his legal representative at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters.

This decision came from Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna of the Patiala House Court. Previously, Wani sought relief from the Delhi High Court, which declined an immediate order.

Wani, implicated in the Red Fort blast case, was apprehended for allegedly providing technological aid for terror activities. He remains in NIA custody as investigations against a wider terror module continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)