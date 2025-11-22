Court Grants Jasir Bilal Wani Lawyer Access Amid Red Fort Blast Case Allegations
A Delhi court permitted Jasir Bilal Wani to meet his lawyer at the NIA headquarters. Wani is accused of providing technical support in the Red Fort blast incident. The High Court granted liberty for his counsel to petition the trial court after the initial plea was unsuccessful.
A Delhi court, on Saturday, granted permission to Jasir Bilal Wani to confer with his legal representative at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters.
This decision came from Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna of the Patiala House Court. Previously, Wani sought relief from the Delhi High Court, which declined an immediate order.
Wani, implicated in the Red Fort blast case, was apprehended for allegedly providing technological aid for terror activities. He remains in NIA custody as investigations against a wider terror module continue.
