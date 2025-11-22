Boost in MGNREGA Days: A Lifeline for J&K's Calamity-hit Panchayats

The Centre has approved an increase in the number of person-days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for Jammu & Kashmir, raising the work limit from 100 to 150. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed gratitude for this decision, emphasizing its importance in assisting calamity-hit panchayats.

Abdullah thanked Union Minister for Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the swift action. The increase in workdays is expected to provide enhanced livelihood opportunities and facilitate timely relief for thousands of households affected by recent floods and landslides.

The extension, recommended by the Department of Agriculture, marks a significant step in addressing the economic hardships faced by rural communities. Implemented with revised management protocols, the additional support will be monitored through NREGA Soft, ensuring effective execution and benefit to vulnerable families.

(With inputs from agencies.)