Odisha Police Intensify Efforts to Eradicate Maoists by 2026 Deadline

Odisha Director General of Police Y B Khurania emphasized the state police's commitment to meeting the 2026 deadline to eradicate Maoist presence in the region, as directed by the Union home minister. After a strategic meeting with CRPF and BSF officers in Phulbani, the efforts to combat Maoist insurgency are expected to intensify.

The focus is primarily on Kandhamal, identified as the last district still experiencing Maoist activity. A senior officer noted that the local Maoist cadre consists mostly of individuals from neighboring Chhattisgarh, with a minimal local presence.

The state government is implementing measures against left-wing extremism through developmental projects and counter-insurgency operations. Successes have been reported in eradicating ganja cultivation, a significant funding source for Maoist operations, particularly in Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Malkangiri, and Koraput.

(With inputs from agencies.)