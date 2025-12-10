India's Global Confidence Boost: UNHRC Election and Inclusive Growth

India's recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council exemplifies growing global confidence in its democratic institutions and inclusive growth strategies. This sentiment was echoed by a senior official at the Prime Minister's Office.

P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed the importance of 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation in evolving public service delivery from a prescriptive to a responsive model. This transformation is evident in prioritizing dignity and partnerships across governance frameworks.

Mishra highlighted emerging challenges, including climate change and digital fairness, urging the National Human Rights Commission to adapt. He credited digital infrastructures and targeted benefit delivery campaigns for poverty alleviation success, lifting 25 crore people from poverty since 2014.

