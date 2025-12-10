India's Global Confidence Boost: UNHRC Election and Inclusive Growth
India's election to the UNHRC reflects global confidence in its democratic values. Emphasizing public participation and dignity, the Modi government highlights governance through efficiency and digital innovation, raising 25 crore out of poverty. Challenges include climate change, digital rights, and algorithmic fairness.
- Country:
- India
India's recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council exemplifies growing global confidence in its democratic institutions and inclusive growth strategies. This sentiment was echoed by a senior official at the Prime Minister's Office.
P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed the importance of 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation in evolving public service delivery from a prescriptive to a responsive model. This transformation is evident in prioritizing dignity and partnerships across governance frameworks.
Mishra highlighted emerging challenges, including climate change and digital fairness, urging the National Human Rights Commission to adapt. He credited digital infrastructures and targeted benefit delivery campaigns for poverty alleviation success, lifting 25 crore people from poverty since 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chief Minister Naidu Calls for Sweeping Governance Reforms in Andhra Pradesh
Mizoram's Path to 'Viksit Bharat': Governance and Growth
Milestone Agreement: Nepal's Path to Youth-Led Governance
Andhra Pradesh CM Calls for Governance Overhaul, Sets Ambitious Growth Targets
Our children must know Deepavali festival of Ram Rajya, good governance: Shekhawat in India's statement at UNESCO meet.