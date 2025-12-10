Left Menu

India's Global Confidence Boost: UNHRC Election and Inclusive Growth

India's election to the UNHRC reflects global confidence in its democratic values. Emphasizing public participation and dignity, the Modi government highlights governance through efficiency and digital innovation, raising 25 crore out of poverty. Challenges include climate change, digital rights, and algorithmic fairness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:47 IST
India's Global Confidence Boost: UNHRC Election and Inclusive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's recent election to the United Nations Human Rights Council exemplifies growing global confidence in its democratic institutions and inclusive growth strategies. This sentiment was echoed by a senior official at the Prime Minister's Office.

P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressed the importance of 'Jan Bhagidari' or public participation in evolving public service delivery from a prescriptive to a responsive model. This transformation is evident in prioritizing dignity and partnerships across governance frameworks.

Mishra highlighted emerging challenges, including climate change and digital fairness, urging the National Human Rights Commission to adapt. He credited digital infrastructures and targeted benefit delivery campaigns for poverty alleviation success, lifting 25 crore people from poverty since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
3
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
4
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025