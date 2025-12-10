Ukrainian Naval Drones Strike at Russia's Shadow Fleet

Ukrainian naval drones have struck a significant blow against Russia's so-called shadow fleet. The targeted tanker, identified as the Dashan, was hit and disabled as it passed through Ukraine's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on its way to Novorossiysk, Russia, a Ukrainian official reported.

The Dashan was reportedly operating at its maximum speed while deliberately concealing its presence with switched-off transponders. Ukrainian forces claim the vessel sustained critical damage after a series of powerful explosions that targeted its stern.

This incident highlights the ongoing confrontations in the region and raises concerns over the security of maritime operations in the Black Sea. The attack marks an escalation in tactics employed in the conflict, showcasing the strategic use of naval drones by Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)