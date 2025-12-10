Left Menu

Ukrainian Naval Drones Strike at Russia's Shadow Fleet

Ukrainian naval drones have disabled a Russian tanker, part of Russia's 'shadow fleet,' as it traveled through Ukraine's Black Sea economic zone. The Dashan tanker, with its transponders off, was en route to Novorossiysk when it sustained critical damage from powerful explosions, according to Ukrainian sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-12-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 22:47 IST
Ukrainian Naval Drones Strike at Russia's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Ukrainian naval drones have struck a significant blow against Russia's so-called shadow fleet. The targeted tanker, identified as the Dashan, was hit and disabled as it passed through Ukraine's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea on its way to Novorossiysk, Russia, a Ukrainian official reported.

The Dashan was reportedly operating at its maximum speed while deliberately concealing its presence with switched-off transponders. Ukrainian forces claim the vessel sustained critical damage after a series of powerful explosions that targeted its stern.

This incident highlights the ongoing confrontations in the region and raises concerns over the security of maritime operations in the Black Sea. The attack marks an escalation in tactics employed in the conflict, showcasing the strategic use of naval drones by Ukrainian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global
2
Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

Patrick Willis Gears Up for the Super Bowl's Bay Area Comeback

 Global
3
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
4
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025