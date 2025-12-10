Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics: Ticket Sales Soar as Torch Relay Sparks Excitement

Excitement builds for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics as nearly 70% of tickets have been snapped up, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The ongoing torch relay is boosting public enthusiasm, paving the way for increased ticket sales ahead of the February 6-22 event.

With a staggering 1.4 million tickets available, close to a million have already been claimed, while 255,000 tickets cater to the Paralympics. Despite challenges, the IOC remains hopeful that the torch relay will aid in boosting the slower sales for the Paralympic Games.

Organisers are racing against time to meet venue standards, particularly for the ice hockey venue in Milan, where compliance with NHL dimensions caused initial concern. Preparations are in full swing with 58 days to go, as stakeholders ensure every detail is perfected for the upcoming spectacle.