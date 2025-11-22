Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Turmoil Reaches New Heights with Detention

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into custody following a Supreme Court decision due to concerns of a potential escape amid planned supporter gatherings. The detention, considered perplexing by Bolsonaro's lawyers, comes as he appeals a coup plotting conviction while also facing a house arrest for a separate case.

Jair Bolsonaro

On Saturday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody after a Supreme Court order. The move follows fears of supporter gatherings hampering police surveillance at his home.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the order, cited escape risks as justification. Bolsonaro's lawyers plan to appeal.

Originally sentenced for plotting a coup, Bolsonaro faces several legal challenges, including charges from earlier cases. Despite this, he's expressed intent to fight back, with support from political allies and his son.

