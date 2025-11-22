Bolsonaro's Legal Turmoil Reaches New Heights with Detention

On Saturday, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken into federal police custody after a Supreme Court order. The move follows fears of supporter gatherings hampering police surveillance at his home.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who issued the order, cited escape risks as justification. Bolsonaro's lawyers plan to appeal.

Originally sentenced for plotting a coup, Bolsonaro faces several legal challenges, including charges from earlier cases. Despite this, he's expressed intent to fight back, with support from political allies and his son.

