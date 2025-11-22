Left Menu

Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Economist Speaks Out

Economist Parakala Prabhakar criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming it allows the government to choose voters. He argues the SIR is a backdoor process akin to the NRC-CAA, aiming to target marginalized communities. Political scientist Yogendra Yadav echoes these concerns, calling it a threat to universal franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:45 IST
Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Economist Speaks Out
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Economist Parakala Prabhakar has voiced strong criticism against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claims that the process fundamentally reverses the democratic principle by allowing the government to select voters, which he likens to choosing second-class citizens.

Prabhakar, addressing a pro-TMC forum in West Bengal, alleged the SIR is designed to exclude marginalized communities, suggesting its roots lie in the failed implementation of the NRC. Political commentator Yogendra Yadav supported these claims, describing the revision as a covert attempt to rewrite voter lists.

Yadav specifically appealed to West Bengal's Chief Minister to protect legitimate citizens from disenfranchisement, warning that the exercise is undermining universal adult suffrage. He stressed that determining citizenship should remain within the jurisdiction of the law and courts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States
2
Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

Pakistan's Rooftop Solar Boom Sparks Energy Grid Shift

 Global
3
Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

Escalating Tensions: U.S. Plans Action Against Venezuela's Maduro

 Global
4
Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025