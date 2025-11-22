Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Economist Speaks Out

Economist Parakala Prabhakar has voiced strong criticism against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claims that the process fundamentally reverses the democratic principle by allowing the government to select voters, which he likens to choosing second-class citizens.

Prabhakar, addressing a pro-TMC forum in West Bengal, alleged the SIR is designed to exclude marginalized communities, suggesting its roots lie in the failed implementation of the NRC. Political commentator Yogendra Yadav supported these claims, describing the revision as a covert attempt to rewrite voter lists.

Yadav specifically appealed to West Bengal's Chief Minister to protect legitimate citizens from disenfranchisement, warning that the exercise is undermining universal adult suffrage. He stressed that determining citizenship should remain within the jurisdiction of the law and courts.

