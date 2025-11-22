Controversy Over Electoral Roll Revision: Economist Speaks Out
Economist Parakala Prabhakar criticizes the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, claiming it allows the government to choose voters. He argues the SIR is a backdoor process akin to the NRC-CAA, aiming to target marginalized communities. Political scientist Yogendra Yadav echoes these concerns, calling it a threat to universal franchise.
- Country:
- India
Economist Parakala Prabhakar has voiced strong criticism against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He claims that the process fundamentally reverses the democratic principle by allowing the government to select voters, which he likens to choosing second-class citizens.
Prabhakar, addressing a pro-TMC forum in West Bengal, alleged the SIR is designed to exclude marginalized communities, suggesting its roots lie in the failed implementation of the NRC. Political commentator Yogendra Yadav supported these claims, describing the revision as a covert attempt to rewrite voter lists.
Yadav specifically appealed to West Bengal's Chief Minister to protect legitimate citizens from disenfranchisement, warning that the exercise is undermining universal adult suffrage. He stressed that determining citizenship should remain within the jurisdiction of the law and courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar Warns Voters in Malegaon with Funding Consequences
Some parties opposing SIR as they want infiltrators' names on voters rolls; We will deport every infiltrator: HM Shah in Bhuj.
SIR for purification of voters' list, Bihar win mandate against infiltrators in country: Amit Shah
Conspiracy behind party candidate''s name removal from voters list: Congress
Gaurav Gogoi accuses Assam CM of trying to add ‘outside voters’ to electoral rolls