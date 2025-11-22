Flash Mob Controversy: Arrests Made Over Namaz Obstruction

In a recent development, police booked fifty individuals and arrested three for allegedly obstructing a flash mob event organized in the name of namaz at a mosque in Uliyathadukka. The incident unfolded on Friday, falling under the jurisdiction of the Kasaragod police station.

The flash mob, organized by Suchitwa Mission, the state sanitation agency, was held at the premises of the local panchayat office. However, a group reportedly confronted the organizers, questioning the timing of the event during the sacred jumah namaz.

Despite the organizers' clarification that the event was part of a government program, tensions escalated, causing disruption. Police have registered a case against fifty individuals under various sections, including unlawful assembly and promoting religious enmity. Search efforts are ongoing for additional suspects.

