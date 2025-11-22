Nigeria Under Siege: A Wave of Kidnappings and Violence

Nigeria is once again in the global spotlight after more than 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in the northwest, marking the second significant attack this week following a deadly church assault.

The incidents increase pressure on the Nigerian government amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention over alleged Christian persecution. Key details regarding the attacks and Nigeria's security situation are emerging.

Perpetrators of the latest attacks remain unidentified. Armed groups, motivated by ransoms, follow a similar pattern: arriving in groups, firing randomly to create fear, abducting victims, then disappearing into forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)