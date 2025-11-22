Left Menu

Nigeria Under Siege: A Wave of Kidnappings and Violence

Nigeria faces renewed global attention due to recent abductions of over 300 students and other violent incidents. Armed groups, driven by ransom motives, are targeting schools and religious communities. The Nigerian government, under pressure from international powers, struggles to contain these security threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 20:37 IST
Nigeria Under Siege: A Wave of Kidnappings and Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria is once again in the global spotlight after more than 300 students were kidnapped from a Catholic school in the northwest, marking the second significant attack this week following a deadly church assault.

The incidents increase pressure on the Nigerian government amidst U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of military intervention over alleged Christian persecution. Key details regarding the attacks and Nigeria's security situation are emerging.

Perpetrators of the latest attacks remain unidentified. Armed groups, motivated by ransoms, follow a similar pattern: arriving in groups, firing randomly to create fear, abducting victims, then disappearing into forests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

