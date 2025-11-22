NAPA Condemns Centre's Chandigarh Amendment Proposal

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) has voiced strong opposition to the Indian government's proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, accusing it of undermining Punjab's historical and constitutional rights over Chandigarh.

According to NAPA executive director Satnam Singh Chahal, the Centre's plan to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 of the Constitution, allowing presidential regulation, is both legally questionable and culturally insensitive.

NAPA argues that Chandigarh, designed as Punjab's capital post-Partition, symbolizes the state's identity and resilience. The organization calls on the government to honor past commitments regarding the city and promises to promote Punjab's cause globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)