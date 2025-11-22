Left Menu

Assam Government and AASU Reach Consensus on Clause 6 of Assam Accord

The Assam government and All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) reached consensus on most recommendations from the High-Level Committee regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. A new review committee will be formed for timely implementation, aiming to safeguard Assamese cultural and social identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:04 IST
The Assam government and the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have reached a consensus on most of the recommendations proposed by the High-Level Committee for implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord, according to officials.

In the third round of discussions about Clause 6, focusing on constitutional safeguards for indigenous people, it was agreed to establish a new review committee to ensure timely implementation. A sub-committee had previously drafted a roadmap for advancing the High-Level Committee's proposals, and this was presented to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the meeting.

The Assam Accord, established to ensure the protection of Assamese culture, identity, and heritage, was originally signed in 1985, following a prolonged anti-foreigner movement. At the meeting, officials stressed the importance of protecting indigenous rights and development as a priority for the state government. The ongoing implementations will be monitored by a newly suggested committee and a proposed tripartite meeting.

