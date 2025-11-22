Crackdown in Jagatsinghpur: Shelter for Illegal Immigrants Dismantled

In a decisive operation, police in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district arrested two individuals on Saturday for allegedly harboring illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The suspects, known as Sikandar Alam and Abdul Motalif Khan, had reportedly been providing shelter and Indian documents to the immigrants on government land.

The daring arrests came after a raid on a constructed site that was believed to be a haven for approximately 30 illegal immigrants. Although the raid saw numerous immigrants flee, authorities discovered and confiscated numerous fake Aadhaar and voter identity cards at the location. The district administration promptly demolished the illegal constructions.

With ongoing operations in several districts including Kendrapara and Balasore, the police continue their efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, indicating a broader campaign to address this pressing issue in the region.