Left Menu

Crackdown in Jagatsinghpur: Shelter for Illegal Immigrants Dismantled

Two individuals were arrested for allegedly aiding illegal Bangladeshi immigrants by providing shelter in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district. The operation led to the demolition of illegally constructed houses on government land, as police continue their search for evading immigrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:17 IST
Crackdown in Jagatsinghpur: Shelter for Illegal Immigrants Dismantled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive operation, police in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district arrested two individuals on Saturday for allegedly harboring illegal Bangladeshi immigrants. The suspects, known as Sikandar Alam and Abdul Motalif Khan, had reportedly been providing shelter and Indian documents to the immigrants on government land.

The daring arrests came after a raid on a constructed site that was believed to be a haven for approximately 30 illegal immigrants. Although the raid saw numerous immigrants flee, authorities discovered and confiscated numerous fake Aadhaar and voter identity cards at the location. The district administration promptly demolished the illegal constructions.

With ongoing operations in several districts including Kendrapara and Balasore, the police continue their efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, indicating a broader campaign to address this pressing issue in the region.

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

Blaze in Yangyang: South Korea Battles Forest Inferno

 South Korea
2
Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

Senators Slam Trump's 'Wish List' Peace Plan for Ukraine

 Canada
3
Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

Ice Dance Duo Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron Soar to Grand Prix Victory

 Global
4
High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

High-Stakes Election in Guinea-Bissau: A Battle for Stability and Reform

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025