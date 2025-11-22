Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Admission List at Vaishno Devi Medical Institute

A delegation of BJP legislators met with Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to contest the admission list at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, alleging bias toward one community. They argued for admissions based on faith in the deity, stirring a broader debate on merit versus religious considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 23:51 IST
In a strongly contested move, BJP legislators approached Lt Governor Manoj Sinha over the recently released admission list at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), located in Reasi district. The delegation questioned the stream of selections, claiming a notable tilt towards students from a singular community.

Led by Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the legislators urged the institution's administration to consider the religious beliefs of the applicants. The delegation emphasized that the institute benefits from donations meant for religious and cultural initiatives.

The controversy centers around 41 of the 50 available MBBS slots, which have been granted to students from a specific community. This has fueled demands, particularly from right-wing groups, for the college to be recognized as a minority institution, a status currently absent at the SMVDIME.

