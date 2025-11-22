Controversy Erupts Over Admission List at Vaishno Devi Medical Institute

In a strongly contested move, BJP legislators approached Lt Governor Manoj Sinha over the recently released admission list at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), located in Reasi district. The delegation questioned the stream of selections, claiming a notable tilt towards students from a singular community.

Led by Sunil Sharma, the Leader of the Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, the legislators urged the institution's administration to consider the religious beliefs of the applicants. The delegation emphasized that the institute benefits from donations meant for religious and cultural initiatives.

The controversy centers around 41 of the 50 available MBBS slots, which have been granted to students from a specific community. This has fueled demands, particularly from right-wing groups, for the college to be recognized as a minority institution, a status currently absent at the SMVDIME.

