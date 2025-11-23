Left Menu

Jack Nicklaus Takes a Swing at Revamping Joint Base Andrews Golf Courses

President Donald Trump announced that legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus will spearhead efforts to restore golf courses at Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. The collaboration promises to rejuvenate these recreational facilities, although specific details and funding strategies remain unclear, sparking public interest and speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 05:18 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has enlisted golf icon Jack Nicklaus to oversee the renovation of two golf courses at Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C. This partnership marks the latest effort to rejuvenate the military base's recreational facilities.

Before departing for Andrews, Trump emphasized the need for restoration, citing the course's deterioration. While on his visit, which lasted nearly two hours, Trump did not reveal specific plans for the renovation or its funding sources, hinting only at potentially minimal costs.

The Defense Department deferred comments to the White House, which has yet to clarify the project's details. Meanwhile, the landmark's courses, notable for their championship status, remain accessible to military and Defense Department personnel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

