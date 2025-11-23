Tragic Family Incident Shocks Jharkhand Village

A shocking incident has left the village of Bardahi in Jharkhand's Dumka district in mourning after a family of four was found dead in their home on Sunday morning. The local police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

Officer-in-charge Tarachand of the Hansdiha police station reported that the initial findings suggest Virendra Manjhi, age 30, allegedly strangled his wife Aarti Kumari, 26, along with their children, Ruhi Kumari, 4, and Viraj Kumar, 2, before taking his own life.

The community has been left in shock, as authorities delve deeper into understanding the motives and events leading up to this heart-wrenching loss. As investigations continue, the incident serves as a solemn reminder of the complexities and unseen struggles within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)