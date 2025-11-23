Left Menu

Mysterious Body Found on Varkala Beach

An unidentified male body, believed to be in his 50s, was discovered on Varkala beach on Sunday morning. Local fishermen found the body and notified the police. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, currently held at the Parippally mortuary, by checking nearby police stations for missing persons reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-11-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 10:22 IST
Mysterious Body Found on Varkala Beach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic discovery, an unidentified male body was found washed ashore on Varkala beach early Sunday morning. The body, believed to be that of a man in his 50s, was spotted by local fishermen around 6:30 a.m., who promptly informed the police about the find.

The deceased was discovered wearing shorts and a t-shirt, Anchuthengu coastal police station confirmed. As authorities work to identify the man, nearby police stations have been requested to share missing persons reports that might provide clues about his identity.

Currently, the body has been moved to the Parippally mortuary while the investigation is underway. The incident has caused concern among local residents and authorities are actively seeking any information that can help resolve the mystery of the unidentified man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025