Mysterious Body Found on Varkala Beach

In a tragic discovery, an unidentified male body was found washed ashore on Varkala beach early Sunday morning. The body, believed to be that of a man in his 50s, was spotted by local fishermen around 6:30 a.m., who promptly informed the police about the find.

The deceased was discovered wearing shorts and a t-shirt, Anchuthengu coastal police station confirmed. As authorities work to identify the man, nearby police stations have been requested to share missing persons reports that might provide clues about his identity.

Currently, the body has been moved to the Parippally mortuary while the investigation is underway. The incident has caused concern among local residents and authorities are actively seeking any information that can help resolve the mystery of the unidentified man.

