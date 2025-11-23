Left Menu

Global Leaders Unite at G20: Carney and Merz Call for Ukraine Support and Gaza Aid

At the G20 summit, Canadian PM Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized direct involvement of Kyiv in any Ukraine agreements, reaffirmed support for peace in Gaza, and discussed collaboration in critical sectors like minerals and clean energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:54 IST
Global Leaders Unite at G20: Carney and Merz Call for Ukraine Support and Gaza Aid

During the G20 summit in South Africa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz deliberated on pressing global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The discussions were part of their commitment to international cooperation and peace.

The leaders reinforced their nations' support for Ukraine, insisting that Kyiv be directly involved in any peace agreement. They stressed that such an agreement must safeguard Ukraine's fundamental interests and feature concrete security assurances from the global community.

Addressing the Gaza situation, Carney and Merz supported a Comprehensive Peace Plan and called for substantial humanitarian aid access. They also explored partnership opportunities in critical minerals, clean energy, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and defense to bolster economic and technological progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

Mikaela Shiffrin Shines in Slalom with 103rd World Cup Victory

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

Political Turmoil in Manipur: Diverging Views on Northeast Party Future

 India
3
Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

Climate Summit's Incomplete Agreement: A Glimpse Into COP30

 Global
4
Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

Unearthing the Nellie Massacre: A Glimpse into Assam's Unsettled History

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025