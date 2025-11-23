Global Leaders Unite at G20: Carney and Merz Call for Ukraine Support and Gaza Aid

During the G20 summit in South Africa, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz deliberated on pressing global issues, including the conflict in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The discussions were part of their commitment to international cooperation and peace.

The leaders reinforced their nations' support for Ukraine, insisting that Kyiv be directly involved in any peace agreement. They stressed that such an agreement must safeguard Ukraine's fundamental interests and feature concrete security assurances from the global community.

Addressing the Gaza situation, Carney and Merz supported a Comprehensive Peace Plan and called for substantial humanitarian aid access. They also explored partnership opportunities in critical minerals, clean energy, artificial intelligence, aerospace, and defense to bolster economic and technological progress.

