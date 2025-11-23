Left Menu

China and Tajikistan: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

China pledges to import high-quality agricultural products from Tajikistan while encouraging Chinese investments in the country. During a meeting in Dushanbe, both nations discussed deepening cooperation. China's stance on Taiwan remains firm, amid tensions following remarks by Japan's Prime Minister, and commitments to uphold the one-China principle were reiterated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a diplomatic visit to Dushanbe, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced plans to boost imports of high-quality agricultural products from Tajikistan and encouraged Chinese investments in the region. The meeting underscored China's commitment to being a reliable partner for Tajikistan as they discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Wang thanked Tajikistan for supporting China's core interests, particularly concerning Taiwan. He reiterated China's position against any external interference or resurgence of Japanese militarism, following recent remarks by Japan's Prime Minister that heightened diplomatic tensions.

Amid these discussions, China emphasized the importance of maintaining the international consensus on the one-China principle, committing to work with Tajikistan in areas like mineral resource development and security enhancements, including joint patrols to ensure regional stability.

