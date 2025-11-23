China and Tajikistan: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Tensions

In a diplomatic visit to Dushanbe, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced plans to boost imports of high-quality agricultural products from Tajikistan and encouraged Chinese investments in the region. The meeting underscored China's commitment to being a reliable partner for Tajikistan as they discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

Wang thanked Tajikistan for supporting China's core interests, particularly concerning Taiwan. He reiterated China's position against any external interference or resurgence of Japanese militarism, following recent remarks by Japan's Prime Minister that heightened diplomatic tensions.

Amid these discussions, China emphasized the importance of maintaining the international consensus on the one-China principle, committing to work with Tajikistan in areas like mineral resource development and security enhancements, including joint patrols to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)