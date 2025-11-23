Pilot Charged in Alleged In-Flight Assault Scandal
A chartered flight pilot faces allegations of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member. Following the incident in Bengaluru, a complaint was filed at Begumpet Police Station, Hyderabad. A 'Zero FIR' was initiated, and the case has been transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru for investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A chartered flight pilot is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a Bengaluru hotel, authorities have revealed.
The incident, which reportedly took place on November 18 in Bengaluru, was brought to light when the crew member filed a complaint at the Begumpet Police Station in Hyderabad. Subsequently, a 'Zero FIR' was registered, a practice allowing a complaint to be lodged irrespective of the crime's location.
The case has now been transferred to the Halasuru police station in Bengaluru for further investigation, a police official from Begumpet confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pilot
- allegation
- crime
- Assault
- investigation
- Hyderabad
- Bengaluru
- Zero FIR
- cabin crew
- police
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Triple Talaq After Dowry Dispute Sparks Investigation
Bomb Threat Hoax Disrupts Flight from Bahrain to Hyderabad
Hyderabadi Culinary Extravaganza: A Delectable Journey at 'Hyderabadi Rasoi'
Parental Concerns Mount Amid Al Falah University Investigation
Seventh Arrest in Multi-Crore Bengaluru Cash Van Heist