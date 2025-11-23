Pilot Charged in Alleged In-Flight Assault Scandal

A chartered flight pilot is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a Bengaluru hotel, authorities have revealed.

The incident, which reportedly took place on November 18 in Bengaluru, was brought to light when the crew member filed a complaint at the Begumpet Police Station in Hyderabad. Subsequently, a 'Zero FIR' was registered, a practice allowing a complaint to be lodged irrespective of the crime's location.

The case has now been transferred to the Halasuru police station in Bengaluru for further investigation, a police official from Begumpet confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)