Pilot Charged in Alleged In-Flight Assault Scandal

A chartered flight pilot faces allegations of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member. Following the incident in Bengaluru, a complaint was filed at Begumpet Police Station, Hyderabad. A 'Zero FIR' was initiated, and the case has been transferred to Halasuru police station in Bengaluru for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-11-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 12:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A chartered flight pilot is facing serious allegations of sexually assaulting a 26-year-old cabin crew member at a Bengaluru hotel, authorities have revealed.

The incident, which reportedly took place on November 18 in Bengaluru, was brought to light when the crew member filed a complaint at the Begumpet Police Station in Hyderabad. Subsequently, a 'Zero FIR' was registered, a practice allowing a complaint to be lodged irrespective of the crime's location.

The case has now been transferred to the Halasuru police station in Bengaluru for further investigation, a police official from Begumpet confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

