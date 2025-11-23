Calcutta High Court Pushes for Trilingual Banking: Banks Urged to Abide by RBI Circular

The Calcutta High Court has called upon banks to submit compliance reports following an RBI directive requiring branch communications to be in three languages, including regional dialects. The initiative targets inclusivity in banking services, with information presented in English, Hindi, and the respective local language.

This order came in response to a petition filed by the NGO 'Bangla Pokkho Charitable Trust' seeking adherence to the bilingual policy, specifically emphasizing the use of Bengali in West Bengal branches. The State Bank of India and several other banks have reportedly complied, while others are urged to submit their reports soon.

The directive, initially issued by the RBI on July 1, 2014, underlines the necessity of making banking information accessible to all customers. It advocates for indicator boards, service booklets, and relevant printed materials to be available in English, Hindi, and the local language to enhance customer service across the public and private banking sectors.

